Community Curious?
Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.
BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!
Thank you!
Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.
We can’t wait to see what you create.
Something went wrong!
Please, try again later.
The Mighty Encyclopedia
Learn everything there is to know about running a
successful Mighty Network
Synchronous vs. asynchronous learning
Synchronous learning is when a teacher delivers material live to students, while asynchronous learning is when the material isn’t delivered live and can be learned anytime. Neither model for learning is best.
There are advantages and disadvantages of synchronous and asynchronous learning, depending on your goals as an instructor and the needs of your students. It’s important to take these needs into account during your instructional design, getting clear on what their learning capabilities and objectives are and which delivery method will help them get there. Don’t forget, you can also mix and match elements of each to meet your educational goals.
Now Read: A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning for (+ How to Mix)