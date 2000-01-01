Synchronous vs. asynchronous learning





Synchronous learning is when a teacher delivers material live to students, while asynchronous learning is when the material isn’t delivered live and can be learned anytime. Neither model for learning is best.





There are advantages and disadvantages of synchronous and asynchronous learning, depending on your goals as an instructor and the needs of your students. It’s important to take these needs into account during your instructional design, getting clear on what their learning capabilities and objectives are and which delivery method will help them get there. Don’t forget, you can also mix and match elements of each to meet your educational goals.





