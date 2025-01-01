Summary
People pay attention to what they pay for
Our data is shockingly clear: Paid communities generate higher engagement and faster results than free (or freemium) communities. You should feel confident that your offer is going to deliver the Best Year Ever. You’ll leave this session understanding how to make that crystal clear for any prospective Ideal Members.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
You’ll get the formula that will help you price your offer and a worksheet to guide you through the process.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
You’ll get the formula that will help you price your offer and a worksheet to guide you through the process.
All Sessions
Who do you want to bring together?
Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.