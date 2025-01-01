Summary
A Weekly Calendar builds a habit
Your Weekly Calendar will create the habit for your members to come back to your community every week, multiple times to contribute. The best part? It’s not actually about filling the space with content. You’ll leave this session with confidence that you can create steady engagement with 2-3 lightweight rituals a week.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
It has a guided brainstorm for your Weekly Calendar and some killer examples and ideas to inspire.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
It has a guided brainstorm for your Weekly Calendar and some killer examples and ideas to inspire.
All Sessions
Who do you want to bring together?
Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.