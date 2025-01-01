Tap into strategy and ongoing support

Find a Certified Mighty Expert

Whether you’re launching a new community or scaling an existing one, these experts can help with strategy, implementation, marketing, and management. They’re independent but all our featured experts have gone through a live, in-person training with the Mighty team.

Not sure which service is right for you?

Community Strategy

Whether you're just thinking about starting a community or wanting to rethink your existing strategy, Mighty Certified Experts can support you with planning and design, monetization strategy, understanding operations, testing, ideal member interviews, and more.

Course Creation

For those thinking about launching courses or want help improving existing courses, Certified Experts can help with course and content strategy, buildout, and everything in between!

Technical Operations

If you're the visionary but not the technical person, or you're simply looking for support or another opinion, this service is ideal for you. Technical operations includes integrations (think: live events, CRM/email/other platforms), tech stack advising, setting up payment platforms, and more!

Marketing & Launch

Marketing and launch services cover a wide-range of marketing support to launch and grow your business. This can include email marketing, SMS support, SEO, paid ads, organic growth strategies, brand voice, landing page or website strategy, and much more!

Community Setup

From platform migration, to automation setup, navigation, customization, subscription setup, and team access, our Mighty Certified Experts have gone through live training to support you with all things community setup.

Ongoing Community Management

Looking for support with community management? Ongoing community management services are made for hosts who want ongoing community management support. Say hello to more time back in your day!

Growth & Retention

Community not driving the results you're hoping for? Or looking to grow to the next level? Growth and retention services can support you with community optimization, analytics, engagement/retention strategies, and recruitment strategies for new members.

Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?

Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.

Join Our Waitlist

