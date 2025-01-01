Home / Session 4
Monthly Themes
The ONE thing you need to do to bring your members back month after month
Summary
Monthly Themes are like a roadmap to results
Monthly Themes create novelty in your community. Everything feels fresh and motivating—and never repetitive. This builds ongoing momentum and energy that leads to the results and transformation that creates your members Best Year Ever. You’ll leave this session with inspirational examples and a simple way to brainstorm a full year of Monthly Themes.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
You’ll have 3 simple prompts that will help you brainstorm your Monthly Themes and several examples to learn from.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
You’ll have 3 simple prompts that will help you brainstorm your Monthly Themes and several examples to learn from.
All Sessions
Who do you want to bring together?
Share a few words or a phrase and we’ll set up a free Mighty Network just for you. No pressure. It’s easier than you think.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.