Your Ideal Member
We’ll teach you how to identify and attract the person who needs and wants what you have to offer right now.
Summary
The key to your Ideal Member is a transition
The people who join paid communities, buy online courses, participate in challenges—they all have one thing in common. They are in a transition. That could be new dads, people entering the workforce for the first time, couples buying their first homes, someone moving to a new country...there are infinite transitions. Learn how to harness them as the first step top building a $1M community.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
Get the breakthrough formula for your Ideal Member, worksheets, and examples to inspire you.
