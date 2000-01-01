What are high-ticket items?





High-ticket items are products that have a large cost to purchase but are really valuable to the person buying. Unlike lower-priced products or services you pay for all the time, people usually buy high-ticket items infrequently (e.g. a car, an all-inclusive vacation, a house). This means that high-ticket items are special, and we often value them more because of the high price we pay for them.





By the same logic, a high-ticket product costs a lot but offers a lot of value. This is true for the examples we gave above, like your bike or that luxury vacation. But high-ticket products are also common online, as people create high-ticket digital products to share what they know. High-ticket courses, for example, have a higher engagement rate and a higher likelihood the customer will be successful–people value what they pay for.





High-ticket products in the digital space can also work better for the creator or entrepreneur. A lot of online creators are trying to monetize by coming up with a cheap offer and selling thousands of them. This leaves them scrambling to get people in the door. And even if they do end up with the thousands of customers they need to make a living, which almost nobody does, they’re stuck providing customer service to those thousands of people, which they can’t afford to do because they charged so little.





By contrast, creating offers like a high-ticket product or even high ticket-coaching lets you make the money you need with way less people. Then you can focus on making sure those who do come are successful. It’s a win-win for both the entrepreneur and the customer.





Now Read: How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr