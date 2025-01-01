Summary
A Magical First Experience leads with value
Purpose, connection, and surprise are the three elements that make up a magical first experience. The problem? Community builders often overlook them and jump right into the mechanics. We’ll make sure you lead with value—not logistics—and craft a memorable first experience that has members wanting more.
Class Resources
Get the Guide
Steal 50 ideas for a Magical First Experience that make it feel unexpected, memorable, and incredibly exciting.
