Learn everything there is to know about running a

What is community software?





The terms community software and community platform are one in the same. They both essentially describe a virtual space where an online community comes together.





At present, most community software comes with a few standard features, including:









The ability to create polls and ask questions.







A robust activity feed.







Direct & group messaging between members.







The ability to create and host live events.









Modern community software platforms offer even more ways to make running a community even easier. Think online courses that help members get that much closer to their goals; private or premium groups where people can focus more deeply on a specific topic; and a native mobile app that lets members check in from wherever they may be.





What is white label community software?





White label community software (sometimes called a white label community platform) is a piece of software that’s built by another company. They enable creators to customize the look, feel, and features of their online communities without starting from scratch.





In that vein, white label community software is a good option for creators looking to save money, time, and the frustrations associated with building a community platform from the ground up.





Community software examples





Below are a few examples of community software that enables creators to build their own communities, memberships, and more.



