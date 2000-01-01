The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022

Email image popup

Community Curious?

Share your email and we’ll send you our 6-part educational series, which kicks off with our groundbreaking framework for the “Life of a Community” that will help you look around the corner.

BONUS: We’ll also include thousands of dollars of bonuses and extras — absolutely free—including expert scripts and step-by-step guides!

Thank you!

Your first free resources will be on its way to your inbox soon.

We can’t wait to see what you create.

Something went wrong!

Please, try again later.

Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
View All
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
View All
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
View All
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
View All
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
View All
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
View All
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
View All
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
View All
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
View All
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
View All
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference
View All
View All Articles
Building a Website
Creating a Website
The 5 Steps to Building a Website in 2022
The New Way to Build a Website
The Ultimate Guide for How to Create a Membership Website (2022)
How to Start a Blog in 5 Steps
The Modern Way to Build a Website for Your Business
Where to Host Your Website
5 Duda Alternatives to Build Your Online Empire
5 WordPress Alternatives for 2022
4 Weebly Alternatives for Building Your Website in 2022
The Best Website Builder for Entrepreneurs
Best Website Builder for Authors (5 Options + Step by Step Guide)
The 5 Best Online Course Platforms for Coaches
The Best Alternatives to Wix in 2022
7 Awesome No-Code Website Builders for Creators (2022 List)
The 4 Best Squarespace Alternatives in 2022
Building Your Brand
Turning Your Brand into a Business
The 8 Best Content Creator Platforms of 2022
How to Build a Community Around Your Brand
How to Take Your Business Online in 3 Steps
How to Create a Network Effect
Community
Building or Moving Your Community
How to Create a Slack Community That Rocks in 2022
Your 5 Step Plan for Mastering Community Design in 2022
The Ultimate Guide to Create Your Own Social Network in 2022
18 Online Community Building Tools You Need for 2022
11 Secrets for Running an Amazing Mastermind Group
How to Start a Mastermind Group (10 Steps)
The Definitive Guide to Moving an Online Community
11 Types of Online Communities That Thrive
How to Pick the Best Community Platform for Your Brand
How to Start an Online Community Forum
6 Awesome Online Community Website Examples
How to Create a Private Social Network in 5 Easy Steps
How to Get Started on a Modern Community Platform (5 Steps)
How to Build a Fan Base and Turn it Into a Community
How to Grow a Facebook Group & Increase Engagement
How to Create a Virtual Community in 2022 in 6 Easy Steps
How to Delete a Facebook Group in 5 Easy Steps
How to Build a Community Site in 6 Steps
How to Create a Micro-Community
The Ultimate Guide to Building an Online Community in 2022
How to Start a Community From Scratch in 2022
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 6 Best Hivebrite Alternatives of 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
Profi vs. Mighty Networks
Finding Your Community's Home
Podia vs. Thinkific: Which Is Right for Your Course in 2022?
6 Memberful Alternatives for 2022
7 MemberPress Alternatives for 2022
6 Disciple Alternatives for Hosts in 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2022
The 5 Best Social Community Software Options of 2022
The 6 Best Discord Alternatives for 2022
How to Choose an Online Community Creator + 4 Options
The 5 Best Online Coaching Platforms of 2022
Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2022?
Mighty Networks vs. Discord: Which Is Best for Your Community?
How to Build a Discord Community in 7 Steps
Mighty Networks vs. Facebook Groups
8 Major Disadvantages of Facebook Groups
The 7 Best Alternatives to Circle.so
The Best BuddyBoss Alternatives
Geneva vs. Mighty Networks
Tribe vs. Mighty Networks
How to Evaluate Community Platforms
What to Look for in Private Community Software (+3 Options)
Slack vs. Circle
Why You Should Use a White Label Social Network Platform
The 3 Best Geneva Chat Alternatives
Mighty Networks vs. Circle
The Best Community Building Platform
Slack vs Discord: The Best Pick for Communities
The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022
The 8 Best Alternatives to Substack for 2022
The Best Tribe Alternatives in 2022
The 4 Best Mastermind Group Platforms of 2022
Your Guide to Community Platforms for Creators
9 Best Online Community Platforms of 2022 (Ranked)
7 Best Community Website Software Options for 2022 (+ 14 Ideas)
The 6 Best Slack Alternatives for a Thriving Community (2022)
The 7 Best Facebook Group Alternatives in 2022
Growing Your Community
9 Ways to Improve New Member Onboarding
5 Essential Tips for Improving Member Engagement
11 of the Best Community Engagement Strategies
How to Do More With Your Substack Audience (5 Ideas)
10 Tips for Growing an Online Community
How to Monetize a Community
10 Secrets for Creating a Thriving Community in 2022
Managing Your Community
Try These 7 Steps to Master Community Moderation
How to Create Solid Community Guidelines in 9 Steps
14 Vibrant Online Brand Community Examples for 2022
How to Measure Community Engagement
The Benefits of Using Community Analytics
12 Simple Community Management Best Practices for 2022
9 Secrets to Increase Online Community Engagement (2022)
7 Community Management Software Picks for 2022
Turning Your Brand into a Business
5 Secrets to Creating an Online Community Business That’s Profitable
Courses
Building an Online Course
A Guide to Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Learning in 2022
How to Create Online Tutorials – The Ultimate Guide for 2022
6 Tips for How to Structure an Online Course
How to Run a Corporate Online Training Course in 2022
5 Kartra Alternatives for Your Course in 2022
5 Secrets to Choosing the Right Online Course Name
How to Build an Online Course that Sells
7 Best Practices for Creating Online Courses in 2022
How to Create and Sell Online Courses With Mighty Networks
How to Engage Students in Online Courses (7 Pro Tips)
4 Alternatives to Profi for 2022
How to Build an Online Course Without Coding (9 Steps)
Can You Still Make Money with Online Courses in 2022?
The Importance of Community in Online Courses
How to Make Money Selling Courses Online
How to Teach Online Courses (10 Steps)
The Ins & Outs of Online Course Hosting
How to Create a Cohort-Based Course
What Makes a Cohort-Based Course Different?
How to Sell Courses Online in 11 Steps (+ 5 Success Stories)
How to Start an Online Training Business (4 Steps)
How to Price Online Courses (Our 2022 Guide)
How to Set Up Online Courses on a Mighty Network
How to Bring Your Courses and Community to a Mighty Network
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Online Course
Finding the Right Course Platform
Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific: Which Is Better in 2022?
5 Learndash Alternatives To Build Your Course in 2022
Podia vs. Teachable
Kartra vs. Kajabi – 2 Online Course Marketing Platforms Compared
Udemy vs. Thinkific: Which is Best in 2022?
Podia vs. Kajabi: Which Is Right for You in 2022?
The 5 Best Podia Alternatives for 2022
4 Top Online Courses App Options for 2022
Podia vs. Mighty Networks - Where to Build Your Course in 2022
The 7 Best Online Course Platforms of 2022
Teachable vs. Udemy – Which Is Best in 2022?
Maven vs. Mighty Networks
Kajabi vs. Thinkific
Teachable vs. Mighty Networks
Teachable + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Kajabi + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
Thinkific + Mighty Networks: The Perfect Pairing
What You Need in a Cohort-Based Course Platform
Skillshare vs. Udemy
Where to Sell Online Courses - 9 Best Platforms for 2022
Thinkific vs Teachable – The Ultimate Comparison for 2022
The Best Online Teaching Platform
Kajabi vs. Teachable
10 Best Online Course Creation Software Options for 2022
The 6 Best Skillshare Alternatives for 2022
The 4 Best Alternatives to Thinkific in 2022
What to Look For in an Online Course Builder
The 3 Best Alternatives to Udemy for Creating an Online Course in 2022
The 6 Best Alternatives to Teachable in 2022
The 6 Best Kajabi Alternatives of 2022
Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi
Launching an Online Course
How to Sell High Ticket Courses and Make $100k+/yr
5 Steps for Launching an Online Course in 2022
11 Tips for How to Market Your Online Course
Memberships & Subscriptions
Finding a Membership Site Platform
The 3 Best Patreon Alternatives
The 3 Best Wild Apricot Alternatives for 2022
15 Membership Site Ideas for an Epic Community (+ Examples)
The 13 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2022
10 Secrets of Successful Membership Sites (+ 10 Examples)
The 5 Best Mighty Networks Alternatives for 2022
Online Church Membership Software
5 Best Group Coaching Software Picks for 2022
Finding the Right Course Platform
9 Awesome Gumroad Alternatives to Sell Your Creations (2022)
Managing a Membership Site
10 Membership Engagement Best Practices You Must Try in 2022
6 Membership Retention Best Practices to Try This Week
7 Best Membership Management Software Options (2022)
Starting a Membership Site
How to Start an Online Subscription Business in 2022
10 Membership Acquisition Strategies You Must Try in 2022
How to Price a Membership Site in 2022
7 Steps for How to Sell Memberships Online in 2022
The Benefits of White Label Membership Sites
How to Start a Membership Website Business in 6 Steps
8 Tips for How to Market a Membership Website
How to Build a No-Code Membership Site in 2022 (7 Steps)
How to Make a Paid Membership Site
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Be Successful on Patreon - 4 Steps
Monetization
Monetizing Your Digital Business
How to Make Money Selling Digital Products (2022 Guide)
How to Start an Online Coaching Business in 2022 (5 Steps)
15 Realistic Ways to Monetize Your Social Media Followers in 2022 (Ranked)
How to Sell Digital Products
How to Make Money Blogging
How to Create a Subscription Site in 5 Steps
The Guide to Generating Recurring Business Income
Turning Your Brand into a Business
How to Connect Patreon to Discord (+ The Best Alternative)
5 Pro Tips to Transition from Creator to Entrepreneur
How to Monetize a YouTube Channel Like a Pro in 2022
Here’s How to Monetize a Podcast in 2022 (5 Options)
Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2022?
The Ultimate Guide to the Creator Economy
Virtual Events
Choosing a Virtual Event Platform
5 Alternatives to Run the World
The Best Hybrid Event Platform of 2022
What’s the Best Virtual Event Platform for You in 2022?
The 10 Best Virtual Conference Platforms For 2022
Virtual Conference Platform
What Are the Best Alternatives to Hopin?
Making Your Virtual Event a Success
21 Virtual Event Ideas
11 Online Event Marketing Strategies for 2022
Why Hybrid Events Offer the Best of Both Worlds
How to Host a Virtual Event (2022 Guide)
How to Host a Virtual Conference

The Best Modern Community Platforms in 2022

Community platforms are having their moment. How can you tell which one is right for you?

Resources confeti background

There’s never been a better time to create a community for people to come together around a common goal, learn a new skill, or master something interesting or important together.


Recently, there’s been a lot of talk around what it means to be a “modern” community platform in 2022. While it’s been hard to get a lot of concrete answers beyond marketing taglines, we’ve got a few ideas to help you. In this article we’ll:



  • Define what it means to be a modern community platform.

  • Capture what makes a modern community platform different from how communities have been built in the past.

  • Explore why you should choose a modern community platform over a Facebook group, WhatsApp group, Slack community, or Discord server.

  • Review the best modern community platforms available today and declare a winner.


Let’s get started.


If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!



In this article...



What is a modern community platform?


A modern community platform is one that’s designed for the unique opportunities only now available to community builders, course instructors, entrepreneurs, and brands in 2022.


A modern community platform enables anyone to create a community you can run under your brand and URL, access on both web and mobile apps, charge for access, and combine features from profiles and direct & group messaging to articles, events, and even online courses.


What makes a modern community platform different?


To understand what makes a community platform modern, let’s start with a bit of history. Over the past decade, if you wanted to create an online community, your choices were limited:


Start a Facebook or WhatsApp group. The most obvious choice for a community historically was on Facebook and WhatsApp given the 2 billion people who have accounts on these services.


The primary difference between a Facebook group and a group on WhatsApp is the feature set. Facebook groups have events, polls, posts, and external messaging via Facebook Messenger. A WhatsApp group is simpler with just messaging and replies.


Neither has an option for any admin to run the group under their own brand or website.


Build your own online forum or hire an agency to build your own mobile apps. If it was important to you to have your own branding, URL, or create a community away from the Facebook model, the alternatives were scarce. Essentially, you could use a web forum (the software that predated social networks) or hire an agency to build your own mobile apps. Building your own mobile apps gave someone flexibility and branding but at an extraordinary cost, from $250,000 to upwards of $1M.


More recently, two new community options have appeared:


Slack communities. While Slack is a business communications tool used by internal teams of people who work together, it’s also become a common way for communities outside of one company to organize and communicate.


Using “channels,” or organized message threads, a Slack community tends to have channels for new members, general announcements, and for specific topics.


For many, the adoption of Slack for an online community makes sense given the fact that it’s an easy switch between your work team and community, is available on both the web and mobile apps, feels more beautifully designed than a forum, and, most importantly, isn’t Facebook.


Discord servers. Discord has long been an online group communication tool for video gamers. Its distinguishing characteristic is that a group can have its own “server” where members can talk to each other live in addition to texting or video. Recently, it’s being heavily promoted by the creator funding tool Patreon, as a way for content creators to build a community of fans and followers and keep their funding going.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


The creator economy & modern community platforms


In the past few years, there has been an explosion in content creators across social media from YouTube stars to online course instructors, podcasters, and email newsletter writers supported by their fans and followers with new direct, digital subscription businesses.


As these content creators begin to build their audiences and find new ways to keep their digital subscriptions valuable, they often realize they need more than their content alone. They also need a community of their own.


Into this context, a new breed of modern community platforms have emerged in 2022 for content creators and community builders who:



  1. Don’t want to be on Facebook.

  2. Are exhausted by Slack and WhatsApp messaging.

  3. Desire to put a community at the center of their digital subscription.

  4. Feel strongly that their community should exist under their own brand.

  5. Recognize the limitations of messaging features alone.


While there are differences in modern community platforms (which we’ll get to in a moment), overall modern community platforms are built to:



  • Establish new digital destinations under one’s own brand.

  • Deliver new community experiences on both web and mobile apps.

  • Connect the most relevant members to each other.

  • Enable members to pursue and master a topic together via content, online courses, events, and conversations.

  • Purchase ongoing digital memberships or pay a one-time fee for events or online courses.


Essentially, modern community platforms start with what we’ve learned over the past decade from Facebook groups, forums, and now Slack and Discord, and offer the most engaging combination of features under your own brand.


Modern community platforms point to a world where a brand can sell digital subscriptions to their own branded experience that’s more engaging and valuable than social media.


These platforms also redefine what features should be common in a community platform, creating a clear distinction between the future of online community building from the assumptions of the past.


Specifically, a modern community platform prioritizes your own branding, your access to message all members without them needing to jump from channel to channel, and the ability to push your content to the most relevant members without an algorithm standing in the way. A modern community platform is designed to get more valuable to every member with each new person who joins and contributes to your community.


Beyond these core elements, the feature set of modern community platforms diverge based on how far along they are in their development.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


How to choose a modern community platform


The full set of modern community platforms is just now starting to emerge.


As a content creator, podcaster, online course instructor, email newsletter producer, solo entrepreneur, or brand, the most important things to keep in mind as you evaluate a modern community platform are:


Is it available on both web and native mobile apps? Your members are more likely to be on their phones than on their laptops, and a modern community platform needs to be fast and native.


Can I offer it under my brand? Your members no longer want to be on Facebook and subject to the algorithms that surface your group. Nor do they want to race from channel to channel on Slack. They want a community destination that you can make your own. White label community software allows you to host your community on your own URL under your own brand, with the exact right features for your purpose.


Can I bring more pieces of my brand or business together in one place? Creators everywhere today are looking for a way to bring their content, courses, community, and subscriptions together on the same platform. How well does a modern community platform do this?


How much am I expected to rely on integrations with other platforms?  This is the most interesting dynamic among modern community platforms.


Some emerging platforms assume that a community should integrate with external services for a shopping cart (or payments), patron rewards, online courses, events or video live streaming.


Other modern community platforms have taken a different approach. They have heard from early adopters that both these creators and their members want more of the brand, community, content, and payment options to operate together natively.


We tend to agree with this approach because it means an easier platform for members to learn, and for brands and creators to set up.


Which modern community platform is right for you?


With these filters, we looked at a comprehensive set of emerging modern community platforms with the goal of surfacing the strengths of individual platforms and when they shine the brightest.


Here are the winners:


Mighty Networks:


The best modern community platform when you want native features



Mighty Networks unlocks a new era for independent communities creating and mastering something interesting or important together. Mighty Networks launched in 2017 and a Mighty Network has come to define the modern community platform.


It starts by offering a beautiful design under your own brand on both web and mobile apps (including a plan where you can upgrade to get your own native iOS and Android apps), full access to member data and analytics, and the opportunity to message all members at any time.


Then, it gives you a choice of features across community, events, sub-groups, online courses, and digital subscriptions. In fact, it’s the only modern community platform we reviewed that offered the ability to run your community, virtual events, native livestreaming, and online courses together in the same place under your own brand.


With this modern community platform, the days of bolting together a Facebook group or Slack community to your online course and payment system are over.


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.


Circle


The best modern community platform when you want to integrate other platforms


Circle Overview
In contrast to Mighty Networks, Circle recently launched on the web to serve as a replacement for just a Facebook group, WhatsApp group, Slack community, or Discord server.


Circle is expressly designed so that a course instructor can link a lightweight web community (there are no native mobile apps) offered under their own brand to one of the established course platforms or support an email newsletter or podcast.


Circle has a different approach than Mighty Networks insofar as it focuses on integrations over native features. There are no events, no articles, no video, and no built-in payment system. So as you start to want additional functionality you’ll be forced to incorporate more third-party integration. This will take up more of your time and money in the long run. It’s also earlier and less stable in its development, so requires you to bet your brand and community on a nascent platform available only on the web.


That being said, Circle works if you want to keep your online courses on one platform and simply replace your Facebook group or Slack community.


Here’s a feature breakdown across community platforms:


Modern Community Platform Features


Conclusion: Want to try Mighty Networks


A Mighty Network is the best choice for a modern community platform whether you are starting a community from scratch in 2022 or moving an existing one from Facebook, WhatsApp, Slack, or Discord. It’s the best experience for your members because everything is in one place, and it’s more affordable for you because you’re not adding on costly integrations.


On top of that, Mighty Networks is the platform that will save you the most money when you're building your online community. Why? Becasue our platform is built to expand with your business aspirations. If you choose Circle, you'll need to pay for integrations like Teachable to make online courses. If you want to use native livestreaming or video storage, you'll be forced to pick a solution like Vimeo to store your files. All of these integrations add up, but none of them are needed with Mighty Networks.


It’s got the most important features of a modern community platform–your own brand, messaging, and full access to member data–with much more flexibility over other community options. You can integrate it with other course or email platforms, and it has such a strong feature set that there’s really no alternative for a modern community platform.


Ready to start building your community?


Start Your Free TrialNo credit card required.

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now